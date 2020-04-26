March 27, 1938 - April 24, 2020 Shirley Ann King Martin, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born March 27, 1938, in Mooresville, to the late Sam and Geneva Moore King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Martin; daughter, Brenda Withrow; and sister, Betty Phillips. She is survived by her children, Brenda Caldwell (Rick), John Martin (Cammie Mundie), Kimberly Brown (Davey), Cindy Karriker (Marc Britt), Cheryl Chiodo; sister, Ruby Karriker; 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 28, from 2 to 3 p.m., with a service at 3 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

