Mr. Bobby Dean Mason, 56, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 25, 2020, with his family by his side. Left to cherish his loving memory is his wife of 31 years, Teresa Barnette Mason; son, Bobby Dean Mason Jr.; daughter, Jessica Rae Mason. Bobby's siblings, Gary, Paige, and Tonya; father-in-law, Jesse (Nell) Barnette; sister-in-law, Lisa Barnette; along with many special friends and extended family members will miss him dearly. A graveside service celebrating Bobby's life will be held Saturday, May 2, at 11:00 AM at Hebron Baptist Church with the Rev. Darren Johnson officiating. Nicholson Funeral Home has the privilege to be serving the Mason Family. Nicholson Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Mason as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.