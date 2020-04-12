Mrs. Doris Ann Miller Massey, 88, beloved wife, mother and grandmother went to her heavenly home, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Mrs. Massey was born Dec. 11, 1931, in Hickory, and was the daughter of the late William Alfred Miller and Ruby Marlowe Miller. On Sept. 20, 1953, she married the love of her life, John W. Massey, who survives. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she sang and directed the choir for many years. She loved her community and helped with Meals on Wheels, Home Extension Service and was a member of the Kappa Tau Sorority. In addition to her husband of 66 years, she is survived by son, Gary Massey (Sandi); daughter, Lisa McCurdy (Tony); four grandchildren, Chris Giles (Angie), John David Massey, Bradley McCurdy, Brooke Fike (Ryan); three great-grandchildren, Evan and Keegan Giles, Emersyn Fike; sister, Link Bowman (Harlan); and spouse of sister, Bill Berry. She was preceded in death her a sister, Norma M. Berry; and a brother, Leon Miller. Graveside funeral services will be held at Trinity UMC Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Duncan officiating. The family would like to give many thanks to all our family and friends whom she loved and gave her so much love. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
