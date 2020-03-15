February 20, 1972 - March 9, 2020 Ms. Wanda Pernelle McClelland, 48, of Statesville, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Monday, March 16, at 12 p.m., at Refuge Church of God. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

