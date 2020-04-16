Brian Clark McCoy, 48, of Statesville, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice. Born in Moore County April 19, 1971, he was a son of Larry and Charlot Fox McCoy, both of whom survive. He was a member of Covenant A.R.P. church. He was a police officer for Cleveland, Statesville, and Spencer Police Departments and was the Chief of the Landis Police Department., He enjoyed the martial arts, holding a 6th degree black belt and enjoyed art and creating art. He was a graduate of Western Carolina University. Survivors in addition to his parents, include a son, Joshua McCoy; daughters, MaryKate McCoy and Adriana McCoy Quintana; and a sister, Kathryn Lane (Jimmy). Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Henry Cook, the Rev. Brian Burgess and Michael Sharpe officiating. The family will speak with friends at the cemetery following the service. The family expresses appreciation to everyone at the Gordon Hospice House for their compassionate care of Brian. Condolences my be sent to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Memorials may be given to Purple Heart Homes, 755 Washington St. Statesville, N.C. 28677. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
