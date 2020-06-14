October 2, 1957 - April 4, 2020 Tony Franklin McDaniels Sr., 62, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. He was born Oct. 2, 1957, in Iredell County, to Betty Campbell McDaniels and the late Charles McDaniels. He was a master carpenter and was employed with Hendricks Construction in Charlotte. Tony was a member of The Purpose Church in Taylorsville. He was a hard worker, had a tender heart, loved to joke, and his smile would light up the room. In addition to his mother, Betty, he is survived by his wife, Lori Mundy McDaniels; children, Michelle Waiwaiole (Justin), Samantha Mullins, Andrea Russell (Jamie), T.J. McDaniels Jr.; sister, Kathryn McDaniels; brothers, Bobby McDaniels, Mike McDaniels, Roger McDaniels; and grandchildren, Jatana Russell, Andrew Russell, Mikala Waiwaiole, and Kyleigh Russell. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will follow the service in Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Serenity House, 110 Centre Church Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
