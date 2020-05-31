Donna Jean McGrew was born March 2, 1930, in Girard, Ohio to Charles Everett Pauley and Norma Edna Mae Pauley. She went to her final rest and reward in Heaven Saturday, March 21, 2020. Donna met her future husband, Robert McGrew, at Cleveland Bible Institute in 1952. They were married June 12, 1953. Donna is survived by her five children and their spouses, Susan Bambenek and Benjamin Bambenek, Timothy McGrew and Linda McGrew, Daniel McGrew and Marcia McGrew, Philip McGrew and Tracie Davidson, and Nancy Blattner and Randall Blattner; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Doris Pauley; and great-granddaughter, Maelie Seither. She was a loving, caring mother, a preacher's wife, a Sunday school teacher, and a wonderful hostess. Above all she was a daughter of Christ. She will be missed by all that knew her. A funeral service will be held for Mrs. McGrew Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m., at Command Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.