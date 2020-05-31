Donna Jean McGrew was born March 2, 1930, in Girard, Ohio to Charles Everett Pauley and Norma Edna Mae Pauley. She went to her final rest and reward in Heaven Saturday, March 21, 2020. Donna met her future husband, Robert McGrew, at Cleveland Bible Institute in 1952. They were married June 12, 1953. Donna is survived by her five children and their spouses, Susan Bambenek and Benjamin Bambenek, Timothy McGrew and Linda McGrew, Daniel McGrew and Marcia McGrew, Philip McGrew and Tracie Davidson, and Nancy Blattner and Randall Blattner; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Doris Pauley; and great-granddaughter, Maelie Seither. She was a loving, caring mother, a preacher's wife, a Sunday school teacher, and a wonderful hostess. Above all she was a daughter of Christ. She will be missed by all that knew her. A funeral service will be held for Mrs. McGrew Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m., at Command Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

