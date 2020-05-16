May 31, 1955 - May 14, 2020 Raeford Leeper McLain Jr., 64, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. He was born Tuesday, May 31, 1955, in Iredell County. He was the son of the late Raeford Leeper McLain Sr. and Geraldine Jordan McLain. Raeford was an avid sportsman, and retired after 30 years working for the N.C. Department of Transportation, as a materials inspector. Raeford is survived by his aunts and uncles, James McLain, of Alexander County, Elaine McLain McLelland, of Statesville, Joyce Jordan Webb and husband, Billy, of Statesville, Connie Jordan Hancock, of Johns Creek, Ga., and Sam Jordan, of Statesville. A Memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Chapman Funeral Home www.chapmanfuneralhome.com

