May 4, 1982 - March 21, 2020 Myranda Nicole McLelland, 37, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born in Iredell County May 4, 1982, she was the daughter of Dale Roger McLelland and Audrey Jane Eller, who both survive. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Destiny Gonzales and Mariah Bayer; brothers, Brandon McLelland, Rance McLelland and Raine Rumple; sisters, Lauren McLelland, Leah Smith and Sierra Ashworth; grandchild, Pryst Gonzales Walcott; and her boyfriend, Anthony Barnes. She was preceded in death by one sister, Angela Smith. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Myranda McLelland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.