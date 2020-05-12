March 23, 1945 - May 9, 2020 John David McPherson Sr., 75, of Stony Point, went home to be with the Lord and was reunited with his wife, Maryann, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Mercer County, W.Va., March 23, 1945, he was the son of the late James Perry McPherson and the late Sallie Byrd Robinette McPherson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his wife, Maryann Haegle McPherson; son, John David McPherson Jr.; two brothers; and two sisters. He worked at Celanese for over 20 years and then worked as a truck driver. John was a jack-of-all-trades. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help others in need. He had a heart that loved others. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Katrena Bolin, Sandi Jones, and Pam (Mark) Moyer; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five brothers and three sisters. The family will speak to friends Thursday, May 14, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

