Louise Overcash Menscer, 93, of Troutman, passed away, Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Heritage Place. Ms. Menscer was born Feb. 14, 1927, in Iredell County and was the daughter of the late James Lewis Overcash and Linney Mae Freeman Overcash. She graduated from H F Long Hospital with RN degree and worked for Iredell Memorial Hospital, Dr. Dunn and Iredell Co. School System. She also taught nursing classes at Mitchell Community College, then, she worked at Hill Haven Nursing Home and retired from the Brian Center. She was a loving mother and "Granny" to her children and grandchildren. She is survived by two children, Marvin Russell "Rusty" Menscer Jr. (Rebekah), Melanie Murdock (Pat); three grandchildren, Shannon Hedrick (Chris), Paul Murdock (Jennifer), Lauren Brown (Andrew) and six great-grandchildren, Christian Hedrick (Kristy), Timber Hedrick, Haley Murdock, Austin Murdock, Ben Brown and Mackenzie Brown. She was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Gilmer Overcash and one sister, Florence McIntyre. Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, April 30, at Old Providence Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jeffery Bumgarner officiating. The family would like to give a special thanks to Evan and all the girls at Heritage Place for their love and care. Memorials may be made to Help Ministries c/o Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; and Community Hospice of Winston-Salem. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
