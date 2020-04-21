January 21, 1965 - April 19, 2020 Michael Alan Merrill, 55, of Troutman, died Sunday, April 19, 2020. Michael was born Jan. 21, 1965, in Iredell County, the son of Martha Isenhour Merrill and the late Ronald Dean Merrill. He had worked for Food Lion and loved his daughter, grandchildren, and other family members. He enjoyed eating, fishing, and thoroughly loved the outdoors. In addition to his mother, survivors include daughter, Shelly Merrill (Clayton) Higdon of Statesville; three grandchildren, Tyler Merrill, Terah and Luke Higdon; sister, Sabrina Merrill (Larry) Whitesides of Troutman; two brothers, Dean and Jimmy Merrill, both of Statesville. The family will do a celebration of life at a later date after the COVID-19 outbreak. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services www.adamsfunerals.com

