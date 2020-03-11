December 31, 1948 - March 8, 2020 June "Linda" Scott Miller, 71, of Statesville, passed away at Gordon Hospice House, Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born Tuesday, Dec. 31, 1948, in Iredell County, to the late Clarence "Buddy" Scott and Maxine "Pat" Seagle Scott, of Statesville. Linda was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Statesville. In addition to her father, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Scott. In addition to her mother, those left to cherish Linda's memory are her husband, Allen Wayne Miller, of Statesville; two sons, Anthony Miller and wife, Annette, of Mooresville, and David Miller and wife, Shannon, of Hiddenite; two daughters, Christina and Angela Miller, both of Statesville; one sister, Jackie Atwell, of Hickory; seven grandchildren, Brittany Miller, Derek Studevent (Angie McAlpin), Cameron Miller, Brandon Ayers and wife, Maddy, Jessica Ayers, Austin Miller, and Landon Miller; and one great-grandchild, Jaxton "Kade" McAlpin. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 494 Lippard Farm Rd. in Statesville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Pastor Curtis White and Pastor Stephen Pope will officiate. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include: Derek Studevent, Cameron Miller, Brandon Ayers, Austin Miller, Landon Miller, and Justin Meadows. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Chapman Funeral Home
