March 22, 1940 - April 2, 2020 Stephen Grady Miller, 80, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born March 22, 1940, in his family home in Statesville, to the late Wilbern Henry Miller and Frankie Leigh Miller. Steve had a passion for fishing, gardening and helping anyone in need. He always made sure to keep his garden full of fresh vegetables, fruit and a boat full of fish. Everyone knew if he was not at home, he was on the river somewhere. He enjoyed most being on the river with his late dogs, Susie and Tucker. Some would say he was a jack-of-all-trades, but he was known best for being a loving brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Miller (Grady), J.D. Miller (Novela), Henry Jr. Miller, late sister, Beatrice Stansbury (Sam); and late daughter, Gina Miller. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Stroud (Randy), Sharon Mayberry, and Misty Guillory (Adrien); grandchildren, Emily Crater, Chase Stroud, Bradley Mayberry, Crystal Guillory and Noah Guillory; his great-grandchild, Evan Crater; his sister, Sue Thompson (Jim); and numerous nieces and nephews. The Miller family would like to send a special thanks to Iredell Hospice staff that were there every step of the way and provided excellent and loving care to Steve. The cremation will take place at Boston's Mortuary in Charlotte. The family will hold a celebration of life and spreading of the ashes on the river at a later date when all family and friends can safely attend. Bostons Mortuary www.bostonsmortuary.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.