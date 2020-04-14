March 30, 1965 - April 11, 2020 Winona "Nonie" Mae Trivett Miller, 55, of Kannapolis, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Accordius Health at Salisbury. Nonie was born in Bristol, Tenn., March 30, 1965, to the late Roby Jr. Trivett and Sue Glover. She attended Iredell County schools and she was married to Charles Scott Miller, who preceded her in death, July 11, 2018. Nonie was a member of Rose Chapel United Methodist Church and she was a homemaker. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Eric Miller (Hailey Mounce) of Elkin; two brothers, her twin, Toby Trivett (Dora) of Mooresville and David Trivett (McKenna) of Olin; and two sisters, Connie T. Hatcher (Jeff) of Mooresville and Charlotte T. Holland (Marty) of Olin. She is also survived by her best friend and caregiver, Kathy Trivett of Kannapolis; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a graveside service to honor the life of Nonie Miller at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 16, in the Rose Chapel U.M.C. Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Rose Chapel UMC, 813 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625. Condolences can be made to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com and Nicholson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family of Nonie Miller. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
