March 16, 1941 - April 23, 2020 Jimmy Lynn Millsaps, 79, of Statesville, passed away April 23, 2020. He was born March 16, 1941, in Alexander County, the son of James and Ella Harrington Millsaps. Jimmy was a truck driver for Douglas and Sons trucking, was a member of Linney's Grove Baptist where he was a deacon and a Sunday school superintendent and enjoyed many things including, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, the beach with his extended family, and was exceptionally proud of his professional truck driving. In addition to his parents Jimmy was preceded in death by one sister, China Millsaps; and one infant child, Christle Millsaps. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Hayes Millsaps; daughter, Cathy Layfield (Paul) of Statesville; grandchild, Jeremiah Layfield of Statesville; four sisters, Carroll Gwaltney of Hiddenite, Loria Childers of Taylorsville, Hilda Gwaltney (J.D.) of Hiddenite, Eva Coley of Stony Point; two brothers, Kirt Millsaps (Nelda) of Statesville, Dale Millsaps of Hiddenite; good friend, Sunny Holcam of Statesville; and a number of nieces and nephews. A private service for family and friends will be held at Linney's Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Gary Lawrence officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will include Ricky Gwaltney, Craig Gwaltney, Gary Millsaps, Brent Millsaps, Kevin Souther, and Leonard Kale. Memorials may be made to Linney's Grove Baptist Church, 6160 Sulphur Springs Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636. Alexander Funeral Service www.alexfuneralservice.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.