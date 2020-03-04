December 5, 1969 - March 1, 2020 Ricky Lynn Millsaps Jr., 50, of Statesville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Sunday, March 1, 2020, following a very courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Ricky was born Friday, Dec. 5, 1969, to Ricky Sr. and Barbara Gryder Millsaps, who survive. He was a graduate of North Iredell High School, Class of 1988. On May 23, 1992, he married his high school sweetheart, Tandra Rupard Millsaps, who also survives. They shared almost 28 wonderful years together. Ricky was a member at Rocky Hill Baptist Church. In September of 1987 Ricky went to work at J.C. Penney Distribution Center in Statesville and retired after 24 years of service to pursue his dream of running his own business. At a very young age Ricky was taught the art of "tree trimming" by his grandfather, John W. Gryder, who preceded him in death. The two of them spent countless hours working together and enjoyed every minute. While working at J.C. Penney, Ricky would work afternoons and weekends with his grandfather trimming trees. The "side" business grew so busy that Ricky said, "I really don't have time to go to J.C. Penney today." So in 2011 he created Ricky Millsaps Tree Works Plus. He was very successful and enjoyed all the customers with whom he built relationships over the years. Ricky loved the outdoors. Hunting and fishing were two of his favorite pastimes. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with them. Ricky was a man of integrity. He said what he meant and he meant what he said. He touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Gryder, Talmadge and Carrie Millsaps; and his father-in-law, Charles Rupard. In addition to his wife and parents those left to cherish his memory are his children, Caroline Grace Millsaps and Justin Traver Millsaps, both of the home; sister, Shellie Steele; niece, Reagan Steele; grandmother, Aileen Gryder; mother-in-law, Ann Rupard; very special friends, Joe and Sue Williams; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m., at Rocky Hill Baptist Church. A private burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Ricky requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.; Gordon Hospice House on Simonton Road in Statesville; or plant a tree in his honor. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the amazing staff at Lake Norman Oncology, Hospice of Iredell County and at Gordon Hospice House for the care and compassion shown to Ricky during his illness. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the Millsaps family. Nicholson Funeral Home
