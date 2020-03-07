Ricky L. Millsaps Jr. Ricky Lynn Millsaps Jr., 50, of Statesville passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Sunday March 1, 2020, following a very courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services will be held Saturday (today, March 7), at 2 p.m., at Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated

