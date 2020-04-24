"Coach" Doyle Mintz, 82, of Statesville, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Andrea Shook (Christopher); brother, Danny Mintz (Wanda); sister, Phyllis Maxwell; many nieces and nephews; fur grandbaby, Zeus; and cherished friend, Deborah Ellis. Coach will lie in state at Nicholson Funeral Home today (Friday, April 24), from 12 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for those who wish to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 1308 Davie Ave., Statesville, NC 28677. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

