Ethel "Lynn" Mitchell went home to meet her Savior Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born in Scott County, Va., in 1947, to the late Tom and Marie Herron Flinchum. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lynz Glenn Mottinger. Her remarkable story of survival inspired everyone she met. Beginning with a near-fatal brain aneurysm in 1984, she went on to survive two strokes, two separate bouts of cancer and countless complications from medical problems and procedures before her cancer returned and ultimately took her life. Paralyzed on her left side and confined to a wheelchair, she was never apart from her faithful husband and caregiver, Eddy. Despite these terrible ordeals, she considered herself blessed and maintained an active ministry of testimony and service until her health finally failed her this year. She made beaded jewelry with her one good hand and gave away over 2000 pieces to various mission groups (who have shared her work in over a dozen different countries), Samaritans Purse, and to people on the street, sharing her testimony of God's love and care for his children, even in their darkest hours. If you've ever been given a beaded necklace or bracelet from a sweet lady in a wheelchair, you have met Lynn. She is survived by her husband, Eddy Mitchell; daughters, Kelley Mitchell (Chris) of Statesville, Kim Campbell (Michael) of Statesville; granddaughters, Darby Mitchell of Statesville, Remy Mottinger-Morrison (Daniel) of Statesville; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Jackson, Mason, and Hadlee Morrison; sister, Beth Stamey (Dale) of Statesville; niece Tandra Stamey. She was also beloved by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, her Lentz Rd. Community, and the congregation at Hebron Baptist Church. The family would like to thank her many faithful home health caregivers and Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County for all their help with her extensive care needs over the years. A private graveside service will be held for Lynn and a memorial Service will be held later. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Hebron Baptist Church, 175 Hebron Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Special Olympics, 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd., Ste 201, Morrisville, NC 28560. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.