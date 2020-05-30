Gene Conrod Moose, 76, of Statesville, passed away, Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Moose was born March 17, 1944, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Jay Conrad Moose and Vee Mary Benfield Moose. He attended Iredell County schools; and Feb. 6, 1981, he married Joanne Kelly Moose, who survives of the home. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, and worked for Commscope for 28 years. He loved fishing, gardening, and talking with friends and friends. Gene never met a stranger. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Gina Anne Moose, of Statesville; and brothers, Lynn Moose, of Statesville, and Steve Moose, of Shelby. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at Troutman Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House or Beulah Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com Troutman Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Gene Moose, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 31
Memorial Service
Sunday, May 31, 2020
3:00PM
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.