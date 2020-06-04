March 10, 1967 - June 2, 2020 Vivian Elizabeth Bryant Morrison, 53, of Stony Point formerly of Welch, W.Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born in Shoshone County, Idaho Friday, March 10, 1967, to the late Ben William Bryant and Hazel Alma Mullins Bryant. She will be remembered for being not only a great mother, but a mother to many. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by, two sisters, Patricia Bryant and Lisa Mullins; and four nephews, Roland Stanley, David Stanley, Nicholas, Stanley, and Benjamin Sutherland. Vivian is survived by her husband, Bobby Morrison Jr., of the home; seven children, David Nix Jr., of Texas, Dustin Nix, William Allen, both of Statesville, Rebecca Roberts, of Hiddentie, Bobby "Mickey" Morrison III, Christopher Morrison, Ashley Layne, of Statesville; five children in the home, Alexis "Lexi" Addalin, Kylee Hatcher, Jada and Brianna Morrison; siblings, Kathy Winstead and Benita Sutherland, both of Statesville, Michelle Hamilton (Rusty), Vella Bryant, Ples Bryant (Billie), James Bryant, of Welch, W.Va., Vickie Cox, of Hemhill, W.Va., Karen North, Brenda Bryant, both of Pinehurst, Idaho, and Anna Bjarnason, of Redding, Calif; 15 grandchildren; and a number of others whose lives she touched. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 7, at Chapman Funeral Home. The Rev. Brent Harrington will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in Stony Point Cemetery. Chapman Funeral Home chapmanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.