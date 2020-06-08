Ellen Troutman Munday, 87, of Statesville, went to her forever home in heaven Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Sherrills Ford Hospice House. Born Jan. 7, 1933, in Statesville, she was the daughter of the late Michael Sylvester Troutman and Etta Redman Troutman. She was a graduate of Celeste Henkel High School, and Dec. 21, 1951, she married the late Harlon Gray "Sarge" Munday, who passed away Oct. 3, 2006. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, neighbor and friend to many. She was feisty and funny, sweet and sassy, and she loved her family fiercely. She and her husband shared a beautiful love story for almost 55 years before Jesus called Sarge Home. She was "Grandma Ellen" not to just her own grandson, Tate, but to all the kids in her neighborhood. Grandma Ellen was a dedicated cafeteria worker and school bus driver for Iredell Country schools for a number of years. She adored every child she encountered. She was a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church and a "honorary" member at Mountain Road Baptist Church, where she was loved by all. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Howard (Wayne) of Terrell; one grandson, Tate Little (Emily) of Statesville; two great-grandchildren, Carson Sain and Anna Gray Little; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ola Mae Caskaddon, Audrey Mundy and Deanie Deal. The family is especially grateful for our dear friend, Pat, who spent many hours visiting with Ellen. In addition, the family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Caroling Caring Homecare staff and the staff at Sherrills Ford Hospice House for the excellent care provided. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Iredell Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Jamie Fox officiating. Memorials may be made to Caroling Caring or Purple Heart Homes. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home
