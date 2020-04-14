Stephen Watt Nash Jr., 80, known to all as "Bud", passed away peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home, outside of Statesville. He was born Sept. 7, 1939, in the Shiloh community, to the late Stephen Watt Nash Sr. and Betty Sherrill Nash. Bud was a graduate of Celeste Henkel School and Mitchell College. He retired from the United States Postal Service, where he served as assistant postmaster in Statesville. He was an active member of New Sterling Presbyterian Church, serving there as a Deacon, Elder, superintendent of Sunday school, and the chair of the Cemetery Committee. Bud was a longtime member of the West Iredell Ruritan Club, contributing many years of community service. He was happiest on his tractor, managing his farm and cows. He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Emily Johnson Nash of Statesville; his daughter, Laura Nash Jordan (Randy) of Statesville; his son, Scott Nash of Statesville; grandchildren, Chauncy Jordan (Meredith) of Summerville, S.C., and Myranda Nash of Brevard; great-grandson, Benjamin Jordan; his sister, Therry Nash Deal of New Hill; his brother, Barry Nash (Marsha) of Statesville; nephews, Brad Deal (Holly) of Lilburn, Ga., and Adam Nash (Lindsay) of Raleigh,; his niece, Melaney Deal Williams of New Hill; and eight great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Teresa Hope Nash; brother-in-law, J.B. Deal; and an infant brother, Jeffrey Sherrill Nash. Troutman Funeral Home is handling the private graveside services at New Sterling A.R.P. Church. A celebration of Bud's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to New Sterling A.R.P. Church Cemetery Fund or to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
