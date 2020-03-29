As of March 28, 2020, the Alzheimer's survival rate remains at zero. Born Feb. 15, 1939, Karen Faye Miller Wyatt Nash was a daughter of the late George Grant and Johnsie Sheets Miller. She graduated from Miller's Creek High School in 1955. Karen's former employers include JC Penney's (downtown location), Harris & Pressley Law Office and Statesville Auto Auction. After marrying Larry W. Nash, April 28, 1984, Karen joined Beulah Baptist Church, where she remained active, until her health declined, in the Co-Ed 8 Sunday school class and the Golden Harvesters. She was preceded in death by her parents; and by Larry, who passed away unexpectedly May 27, 2001. Karen is survived by her son, Philip R. Wyatt of Atlanta, Ga.; her daughter, Sandra (Jim) Wyatt Beard of Statesville; granddaughter, Aria Danielle (Dani) Beard, resides in Powell's Point; three sisters and two brothers also survive, Audrey (Raymond) Sheets, Kay (Eugene) Sheets, Danny (Mary) Miller and Ronnie (Donna) Miller, all of Miller's Creek, and Janice (Allen) Estes of Statesville; several nieces and nephews; She was especially fond of her nephew, Joey Sheets; additional survivors include Larry's children, Roger (Nicolette) Nash, Teresa (Jeff) Gregory, Robbie (Treva) Nash and Andrea Williams, as well as Larry's grandchildren. Karen will lie in state at Troutman Funeral Home Monday, March 30, from 9 to 5 p.m. In respecting the health of everyone and in keeping with the coronavirus restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service. Memorials may be given to Beulah Baptist Church, 1851 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, NC 28677; or to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1308 Davie Ave. Statesville, NC 28677. The family expresses sincere appreciation to the staff of Heritage Place for their loving care they provided to Karen since Oct. 2017, and to the staff of Community Hospice for their kindness and care during Karen's final weeks. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.