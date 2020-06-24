June 17, 2020 Ericka Marie Neader, 35, of Taylorsville and formerly of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A native of Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late James Edward Neader Jr. and Anita Buchanan Neader of Statesville. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, James Neader Sr.; and her maternal grandfather, Vernon Holloway. Ericka attended North Iredell High School and was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville. She loved her children and was always a joyful and smiling person. She also loved working for her family-owned McDonald's franchise. In addition to her mother, Ericka is survived by her son, Hunter Huffstickler; daughters, Piper Higgins, Kayla Neader and Karissa Bruce; brother, Douglas Neader; grandmothers, Judy Holloway and Alice Neader Pierce (Lary). She was a special aunt to her nephew, Lawrence Neader and was the beloved niece of uncle, Mike Neader (Melissa), uncle, Brian Neader (Randy), uncle, Sam Buchanan, aunt, Mary Alyce Stephens (Mark) and aunt, Lois Morton; and numerous cousins also survive her. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Father Thomas J. Kessler officiating. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

