Ray Junior Neal, 85, of Statesville, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. He was born May 21, 1934, in Surry County, to the late Jim Neal and Jettie Parker Neal. He was also preceded in death by his wife of more than 59 years, Jessie Johnson Neal. Ray was the owner and operator of Neal's Radiator Service for many years. He enjoyed his work, splitting wood and building. He was an outdoorsman and years ago had been a part of the Ebenezer Fire Department. Those left to cherish his memory are two sons, Darren Neal (Edith Byrd) and Randy Neal (Tona Meadows); one grandson, Brandon Ray Neal; and three granddaughters, Amber Marie Neal, Jessica Marie Neal and Anna Marie Neal. Mr. Neal will lie in state at Nicholson Funeral Home, Wednesday, April 15, from 10 am to 5 p.m. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 16, with Pastor Brian Sipes officiating. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Gordon Hospice House for the loving care given to their Dad. Memorials may be given to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, 28625. Condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
