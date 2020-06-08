December 8, 1936 - June 6, 2020 Mrs. Maxine Fern Irish Olmstead, 83, of Statesville, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home. Born in Maine, Dec. 8, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Foster Irish and Eleanor Thompson Irish. She was retired from the State Of New York, and during World War II, she was a lookout for enemy planes for the Civil Air Defense. Survivors include her sons, William E. Olmstead Sr. (Carla) and Gary Olmstead (Sherri); a daughter, Tina Collins; two sisters; six grandchildren, William E. Olmstead, Jr., Randy, Cody and Justin Olmstead, Billie-Jean Ketcham and Kayla Collins; along with several great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
