William Arthur Ours Jr., 81, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Artium Health - CMC in Charlotte. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m., at Western Avenue Baptist Church, with burial at Iredell Memorial Gardens. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family.

