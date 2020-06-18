February 10, 1939 - June 16, 2020 William "Bill" Arthur Ours Jr., 81, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born Feb. 10, 1939, in Syracuse, N.Y., and was the son of the late William Ours Sr. and Virginia Knight Gardner, and his stepparents, Hollis Ours and Robert Gardner. William enjoyed golfing, fishing, baseball, camping by a lake, and participating in coin club meetings. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was an excellent cook, a devoted husband and father. William and his wife served as foster parents over many years to almost 50 children. He stepped willingly into the role of a father to many children who did not have a father; one of which they adopted as their own. Years later, after hearing specifically of infant girls from India in need of a loving home, they again adopted another daughter. William joined the United States Army in 1957 and served his country proudly until 1963, after which, he married his wife, Jeanette Ours. They have enjoyed 55 years of adventure. William graduated from Syracuse University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting, while working full time to support his family. He worked for the U.S. Treasury Department for 30 years. For 28 years, William was a member of Buckley Road Baptist Church in Liverpool, N.Y. He was one of the two original church planters and served as the church treasurer. Later he served as a deacon in the church. After moving to North Carolina, he became a member of Western Avenue Baptist church, where he served as the president of his Sunday school class. William Ours Jr. is survived by his wife, Jeannette Lehman Ours; his four children and their spouses, Lisa O. Souther (Brian K. Souther), Alan R. Ours (Sue T. Ours), Tera L. Mckendree (Dwain Mckendree), and Beth A. Ours; and his nine grandchildren, Ashley S. Hicks, Deanna C. Souther, Keri S. Souther, Alexander S. Ours, Jared B. Souther, Timothy A. Ours, William R. Ours, Kurrine A. Esperon, and Andre C. Esperson; and his two great-grandchildren, Reagan S. Hicks and Aurora R. Hicks. The family will receive friends today (Thursday, June 18), from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral service honoring William's life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, at Western Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Gideon's International. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.