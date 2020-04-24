Goldwyn Glenn Parker II, 40, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born in Charlotte to Goldwyn Glenn Parker and Cynthia Bailey Parker. He was a process safety advisor at Albemarle Corporation in Magnolia, Ark. A viewing will be held today (Friday, April 24), from 4 to 8 p.m., at Rutledge & Bigham in Statesville. A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m., at Rutledge & Bigham in Statesville, N.C. Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary

To plant a tree in memory of Goldwyn Parker, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

