July 5, 1929 - May 25, 2020 Peggy Bailey Parsley, 90, of Statesville, went home to be with the Lord Monday May 25, 2020, following a full, happy and inspirational life. She was born July 5, 1929, at Walnut Cove, and was the daughter of Annie Cahill Bailey and John Chambers Bailey Jr., who preceded her in death. She graduated high school in Stokes County, and completed her undergraduate degree at Greensboro College with a degree in Home Economics and Master's Degree at Appalachian State University with a degree in math education. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society. Peggy was a middle school educator for 35 years; more than 30 years was at Troutman Middle School. She served as a leader in many areas, Girl Scouts of America leader, United Methodist Women, American Association of University Women, Statesville Business and Professional Women, NC Educators' Association, National Educators' Association and Iredell Retired School Personnel. She was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, board of directors, lay ministry and other active roles in the church community. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, William Carl Parsley; brothers, Jack Bailey, James Percy Bailey, William Bailey and Benjamin Bailey; sisters, Virginia Pagan, Betty Dunlap, Katherine Austell and Mary Lou Bailey. She is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Ann Parsley (Terry Sherrill), Carolyn Parsley Starnes, Debbie McKelvie (Bill); grandchildren, John Folger, Savannah Robinson Sloan (Andrew), Ellis Arispe and Jena Arispe; and great-grandchildren, Asher Sloan, Silas Sloan, Aelius Sloan, Atlas Sloan and Atticus Sloan. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be considered to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County; or Broad Street United Methodist Church. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
