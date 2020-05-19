February 15, 2007 - May 13, 2020 Miss Jazmin Mauriana Peet, 13, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born Feb. 15, 2007, at Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, the daughter of Dani Nekeidra Tabor and Jeffery Mitchell Peet. Jazmin attended Christ United Methodist Church for pre-school, after-school and summer care. She attended Mountain Island Charter School from kindergarten and excelled. She received the highest marks in school and highest accolades from her teachers and peers. Jazmin was active in sports (soccer, archery, karate, softball and basketball), artistically gifted (graphic artist, animation, recorder, trombone, piano, percussions, drums and vocals - if the mood hit her), a social butterfly (ballet, dances, Girl Scouts, summer camps and talent shows), travel warrior (family reunions, New York, Miami, Texas, California, Mexico, Virginia, Florida, Myrtle beach - some of her favs) and so much more. She was blessed with a lot in a short time. She was preceded in death by death by her grandparents, Jeffrey Daniels and Lucille Peet. She leaves to cherish the memory of her life, in addition to her parents, her sister, Senteria Corry, Statesville; brother, Gregory Goodman, Statesville; grandparents, Danny Tabor, Miami, Edna Tabor, Statesville and William Campbell, Statesville; uncles, Maury Tabor, Dallas and Gary Peet, Statesville; aunts, Carrie Sherrill (Eric), Statesville, Erin Downer and Krisena Bridges, both of Raleigh; cousin/hair stylist, Teddie Campbell, Statesville; best friends, Anaya, Patience, Issabella, Zoe, Lauren and Asia, all of Charlotte; those who provided extra support in her time of need, The Tabors, The Lattens, The Muhammeds, Torrence O'Neal, Tammie Jackson, Ms. Farrid, and Jen Wood; and a host of great-aunts and uncles; cousins, other relatives and friends. We celebrate Jazmin Mauriana Peet - Always and Forever Jazmin will lie-in-state Wednesday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. The family will hold a Private Service. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
