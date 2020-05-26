November 24, 1939 - May 23, 2020 James Jefferson Pennell, affectionately known as "Bobby," 80, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence. Born Nov. 24, 1939, in Alexander County, he was the son of Bill Noble and Edna Pennell. He worked for Troutman Chair Company as a sander and attended Liberty Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Venosa. Those left to cherish his memory are his special friends and care takers, Scott and Pam Burchette; Terry Ray Burchette, Brenda Ward, Kizler Heaggans, Jerald and Pat Snow and Heather DuBose. There will be no formal services at this time. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Pennell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.