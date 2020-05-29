May 17, 2020 Louise C. Perkins, née Cline, 93, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years of the late Carl R. Perkins; loving mother of Becky (Jack) Kissane, Dan Perkins and Debbie (Dave) Plitt; dear grandmother and great-grandmother of nine, Louise was an avid, fabulous seamstress and was dedicated to family and friends. Services were held at Hutchens Mortuary of Florissant, Mo., with interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Hutchens Mortuary of Florissant, Mo. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

