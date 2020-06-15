May 25, 1925 - June 12, 2020 Helen Crabb Pope, 95, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at her residence. Born May 25, 1925, in Mooresville, she was a daughter of the late J.C. Crabb and Ola Dancy Crabb. Mrs. Pope was a 1942 graduate of Mooresville High School, graduate of King's College and attended Gardner Webb University. She worked as a secretary at Wake Forest University and then worked as a real estate broker. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church where she was in the Little Women Sunday School Class. Mrs. Pope was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Stephen Beck, who died in World War II and William Henry "Dick" Pope in 1993; daughter, Patricia "Pat" Lea Pope Brown; and brothers, Howard, Monroe, Bobby, and Mack Crabb. She is survived by her son, Stephen "Steve" Beck Pope (Janet) of Mooresville; son-in-law, Al Brown Jr. of Boca Raton, Fla.; grandchildren, Jamie Pope, Travis Brown (Corrine), Tiffany Moore (Sean) and Brian Sweezy (Susie); great-grandchildren, Connor, Cayden and Cameron Brown, Olivia and Lyla Moore and J.R. and Madison Sweezy; and three great-great-grandchildren. Helen's family would like to acknowledge and thank Sofia, for her many years of loving care and friendship. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at Southside Baptist Church in Mooresville, with the Rev. Mark Ball officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Valley Cemetery in Mooresville. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 525 S Broad St., Mooresville, NC 28115 or to the Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.