John Henry Pope, 84, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Pope was born July 11, 1935, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late John Boyd Pope and Katie Morrison Pope. He was a graduate of Celeste Henkel High School, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1956. On June 17, 1962, he married Peggy Southers Pope, who survives. He was a member of New Sterling A.R.P. Church. He worked at Duke Power as a supervisor, Clarke Equipment and then in the Engineering Department at Kewaunee Scientific. He was a draftsman by trade and drew many home plans in the Statesville area. In addition to his wife of almost 58 years, he is survived by one daughter, Sherry Pope Boggs (Robert) of Stony Point; one granddaughter, PaPaw's girl, Ashley Lauren Boggs; one brother, Phil Pope of Stony Point; one sister, Lelia Pearl Pope of Stony Point; sister-in-law, Nancy Laws of Statesville; and one brother-in-law, Bill Southers (Rhonda) of Oak Island. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, at New Sterling A.R.P. Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Earl Linderman officiating and military honors. The family would like to give a special thanks to Novant Health Intensive Diabetes Management, Kellie Faulk, M.D., and Wanda Rushton, N.P., of Winston-Salem, for their love and care for Mr. Pope. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes or Kidney Foundations and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

