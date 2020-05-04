John Henry Pope, 84, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Pope was born July 11, 1935, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late John Boyd Pope and Katie Morrison Pope. He was a graduate of Celeste Henkel High School, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1956. On June 17, 1962, he married Peggy Southers Pope, who survives. He was a member of New Sterling A.R.P. Church. He worked at Duke Power as a supervisor, Clarke Equipment and then in the Engineering Department at Kewaunee Scientific. He was a draftsman by trade and drew many home plans in the Statesville area. In addition to his wife of almost 58 years, he is survived by one daughter, Sherry Pope Boggs (Robert) of Stony Point; one granddaughter, PaPaw's girl, Ashley Lauren Boggs; one brother, Phil Pope of Stony Point; one sister, Lelia Pearl Pope of Stony Point; sister-in-law, Nancy Laws of Statesville; and one brother-in-law, Bill Southers (Rhonda) of Oak Island. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, at New Sterling A.R.P. Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Earl Linderman officiating and military honors. The family would like to give a special thanks to Novant Health Intensive Diabetes Management, Kellie Faulk, M.D., and Wanda Rushton, N.P., of Winston-Salem, for their love and care for Mr. Pope. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes or Kidney Foundations and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.