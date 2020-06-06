Jerry Wilson "J.W." Prevette, 62, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home. J.W. was born May 6, 1958, in Iredell County and was the son of Betty "Betsy" McCoy Thomas and the late Jerry Franklin Prevette. He attended West Iredell High School and was married to the late Bianca S. Prevette. He was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church and previously worked for Rubbermaid and Pneumec, Inc. In addition to his father and wife, J.W. was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Jackson Prevette; and stepfather, Ed "Squirrel" Thomas. He is survived by his mother of Statesville; son, Christopher Rhyne Prevette; three siblings, Thomas Keith Prevette (Susan), Michelle P. Johnson (Craig), Kirt Edwin Thomas (Jennifer); nieces and nephews, Jaden Johnson, Loren Steele, Corey Johnson, Krista Prevette, Hunter Thomas; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 7, at Diamond Hill Baptist Church with the Revs. Larry Holleman and Jeff Luxon officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Brown, Ron Clines, Travis Clines, Andrew Crews, Corey Johnson and Matt Willard. The family will visit with friends following the graveside service. Memorials may be made to Diamond Hill Baptist Church. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

