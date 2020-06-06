Jerry Wilson "J.W." Prevette, 62, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home. J.W. was born May 6, 1958, in Iredell County and was the son of Betty "Betsy" McCoy Thomas and the late Jerry Franklin Prevette. He attended West Iredell High School and was married to the late Bianca S. Prevette. He was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church and previously worked for Rubbermaid and Pneumec, Inc. In addition to his father and wife, J.W. was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Jackson Prevette; and stepfather, Ed "Squirrel" Thomas. He is survived by his mother of Statesville; son, Christopher Rhyne Prevette; three siblings, Thomas Keith Prevette (Susan), Michelle P. Johnson (Craig), Kirt Edwin Thomas (Jennifer); nieces and nephews, Jaden Johnson, Loren Steele, Corey Johnson, Krista Prevette, Hunter Thomas; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 7, at Diamond Hill Baptist Church with the Revs. Larry Holleman and Jeff Luxon officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Brown, Ron Clines, Travis Clines, Andrew Crews, Corey Johnson and Matt Willard. The family will visit with friends following the graveside service. Memorials may be made to Diamond Hill Baptist Church. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.