May 13, 1955 - May 15, 2020 Aarene "Aarie" Deese Reese, 65, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, May 15, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Reese was born May 13, 1955, in Montgomery, Ala., and was the daughter of the late James Spergeon Deese and Carolyn Lowe Deese. She was a graduate of Franklin Christian Academy and Co-Len College, and married to Harvey Brice Reese Jr., of Statesville. She was a member of New Sterling ARP Church, where she taught Sunday school, and went on several Belize mission trips; where she became friends with many of the locals. She started her career with Sarah's Florist, in Catawba County, then opened her own flower shop, "Reese's Florist" and later worked with Expressions, Moore Buds and Bows and Johnson Greenhouse. In addition to her husband of 43 years, she is survived by her son, Brice Reese, of Statesville; brother, Jonathan Tucker Deese, of Charlotte; niece and nephew, Hannah and Taylor Deese; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Jim Mayhew; and nephew, Andy Mayhew. Graveside funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, at New Sterling ARP Church. Mrs. Reese will lie-in-state 9 a.m to 5 p.m., Monday, May 18, at Troutman Funeral Home and Tuesday, May 19, from 9 to 11 a.m., at New Sterling ARP Church prior, to the service. Memorials may be made New Sterling ARP Church Cemetery Fund, or Mission Fund. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.