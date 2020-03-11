November 14, 1935 - March 8, 2020 Robert "Bob" Lee Reid, 84, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Wilkesboro, with Pastor Derek Kilby officiating. Burial with military honors by the N.C. National Guard and Masonic rites by Mt. Pleasant Masonic Lodge 573 will be held in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., this evening (Wednesday, March 11), at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in North Wilkesboro. He was born Nov. 14, 1935, in Iredell County, to Pearl Beshears and William Marsh Reid. He graduated from Central High School in Iredell County and then moved to Michigan in 1955 to work for General Motors. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. He met and married the love of his life, Lynn Ann Jurek, in 1970. He retired from Cadillac after a 35-year career. Bob was an avid golfer, playing (and winning) in the Cadillac golf league for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Detroit and the Blue Ridge Shrine Club in Wilkesboro. He loved spending time with his family and friends and never met a stranger. Helping others gave him great joy. He was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) in 2019, yet continued on with his same enthusiasm for life. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Fern Jordan and Grace Linney; and a brother, Denny Reid. He is survived by his wife, Lynn of the home; his children, Greg Reid (Andrea) of Boxford, Mass., Cheryl Easterwood (Rich) of Mesa, Ariz., and Robert Reid (Sherry) of Wilkesboro; two grandsons, Landon and Dylan Easterwood of Mesa; one brother, Marshall Reid; one sister, Shelby Coppola (Eddy); an uncle, Ray Hartley (Betty) Beshears; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends. The family requests no food or flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Shrine Club, P.O. Box 442, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. www.reinssturdivant.com

