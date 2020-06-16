August 14, 1929 - June 14, 2020 Mrs. Betty Hoots Renegar, 90, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Yadkin County, to Fletcher and Mucie Allgood Hoots. Mrs. Renegar was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church, and loved to watch Westerns and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Renegar was preceded in death by three sisters, Phosa Reavis, Lola Mae Joyner, and Leta Gray Steelman; and three brothers, Ray, Robert and Max Hoots. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Paul "Bristol" Renegar; three sons, Terry (Doris) Renegar, Kent (Melinda) Renegar, and Daryl (Angela) Renegar; grandchildren, Paul (Amber) Renegar, Christy (Chris) Watts, Blake (Kacie) Renegar, Lee (Kayla) Renegar, Clint (Racheal) Renegar, Matthew (Amy) Renegar, Andrea Renegar, and David Cloer; great-grandchildren, Tate, Lincoln, Brooks, Colton, Kolbryn, Charlotte, Remington, Ashton, Jaxon, Kenedie, Karsyn, Bethany, and Austin; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, June 17, at 1 p.m., at Sandy Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. David Kiser and the Rev. Howard Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Renegar will be available for public viewing today (Tuesday, June 16), from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Willowbrook Healthcare and Forsyth Medical Center for the loving care given to Betty. Also, to the friends, family and neighbors for their loving support through this difficult journey. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville www.gentryfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Renegar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.