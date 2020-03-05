Kathy Ruth Renwick, 65, of Statesville, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was a retired waitress. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
9:30AM-10:00AM
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677
