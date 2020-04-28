Mary K. Rettburg, 88, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Brookdale-Peachtree. Services will be private with burial at Salisbury National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to Feed America, www.feedamerica.org. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

