February 28, 1932 - April 25, 2020 Mary Rettburg, 88, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Brookdale-Peachtree in Statesville. Born in Beckley, W.Va., Feb. 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Italiano and Minnie Maradile Italiano. In 1972, she married John Calvin Rettburg, who survives. They eventually moved to Statesville from Buffalo, N.Y. Mary worked many years as a registered nurse, retiring from Iredell Memorial Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by several siblings and her son, Timothy Martin Kraft. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, John; daughters, Alice Marie Engstrom (Lee) of Cool Springs, and Sally Ann Smiricich (Peter) of Sanford, Fla.; stepdaughter, Kimberley Ann Halsey of Chesapeake, Va.; daughter-in-law, Karen Merchen of Boone; and stepson, John Joseph Rettburg of Altoona, Pa. Also surviving are her sister, Janie Terreo of Dayton, Ohio; one grandson, Joel Bennett; and two great-grandchildren, Riley Bennett and Lucas Bennett. Mary will laid to rest at Salisbury National Cemetery. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to Feed America at www.feedamerica.org. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
