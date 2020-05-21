July 11, 1921 - May 18, 2020 Mrs. Sara Louise Ross Reves, 98, of Statesville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born July 11, 1921, in Statesville, to the late Walter and Mary Miller Ross. She was a homemaker and was previously employed with Spainhours, where she worked in the shoe department. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, William Von Reves; her son, William "Billy" Von Reves Jr.; and her siblings, Helen, Clifton, Mary, Edna, Walter, Margaret, Lois, Pat and Bill. She is survived by her son, Charles (Fidelia) Reves; her daughter, Sara Jane (Alan) Sanderson; three grandchildren, Jimmy (Amy) Kestler, Lisa (Steve) Church and Andy Kestler; five great-grandchildren, Lane, Jesse, Sara, Tara and Aval and her brother, Jim (Sue) Ross. A private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

