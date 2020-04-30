December 25, 1932 - April 27, 2020 Mrs. Christine Nash Rhodes, 87, of Statesville, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home. Born in Mooresville, Dec. 25, 1932, she was a daughter of the late John Augustus "Jack" Nash and Mary Templeton Nash. Christine loved Jesus and sharing His word with others. She touched and impacted the lives of many family members, friends and strangers with her love, strength, prayers and sweet contagious smile. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Russell B. Rhodes Sr. Also surviving are a son, Russell B. Rhodes Jr. and his wife, Theresa, of Alexandria, Va.; a daughter, Caroline Rhodes Cheek and her husband, Richard, of Greensboro; and grandsons, George, Matthew and William Rhodes, all of Alexandria, Va. Additional survivors include multiple beloved nieces and nephews. Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, April 30, at Iredell Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Phil McCoy officiating. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Helping Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 5037, Statesville, NC 28687. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

