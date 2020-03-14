Rochester, Percy "Sam"

Percy "Sam" Rochester, 75, of Athens, Ala., passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Huntsville, Ala. He was born to Dellas D. and Euphie A. (Overcash) Rochester, June 17, 1944, and was raised in Statesville. Mr. Rochester joined the U.S. Army in 1961, and retired as a Vietnam veteran from Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., in 1981. He enjoyed Golfing, watching NASCAR and Auburn football, and spending time with his family. Mr. Rochester was preceded in death by his father, Dellas D. Rochester; his mother, Euphie A. Overcash; and his sisters, Katherine Plendl and Laura Jane Johnson. He is survived by his ex-wife, Annick Bredeville; daughters, Carol (Brian) Anderson, Tina Rochester, and Stephanie (Matthew) Cross; his grandsons, Jonathon (Caitlyn) Anderson, Sam Anderson, Blake Anderson, Jake Cross, and Aaron Cross; his granddaughters, Kaitlyn Turner, Abbey Bacon, and Ashley Edgil; his great-grandson, Louis Anderson; great-granddaughter, Arya Cross; and many nieces and nephews. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date. In lieu of cards and flowers, donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America.

