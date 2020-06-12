Richard Dale Rogers, 76, of Troutman, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House following a brief illness. Dale was born Aug. 25, 1943, in Iredell County and was the son of the late George Washington Rogers and Theda Fortner Rogers. He was a graduate of Troutman High School and Aug. 11, 1962, he married Sue Tucker Rogers. He worked alongside his Dad at Rogers Amoco before starting his own business. In 1984, he started Rogers Appliance Sales & Service, where he worked alongside his son and son-in-law for 36 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason and was the Past Master of the Campbell Masonic Lodge and a member of the Oasis Drum & Bugle. He was a life-long member of Troutman Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by his daughter, Lisa Rogers Estes (Gary) of Statesville; son, Brent Eric Rogers (Delaina) of Troutman; four grandchildren, Chad Estes, Ben Estes (Kirsten), Logan Rogers, Adelyn Rogers; nephews, Bradley and Marcus Troutman; and his Bichon, Jake. He was preceded in death by his sister, Gail Rogers Troutman. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14, at Beulah Baptist Church with Pastor John Stevenson and Rev. J.B. Parker officiating. The family will speak with friends following the service outdoors. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Naren and staff, Sabrina with Gordon Hospice House and all their family and friends who gave their love and support. Memorials may be made to Troutman Baptist Church Building or Playground Fund. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
1851 Old Mountain Rd.
Statesville, NC 28677
