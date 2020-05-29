December 31, 1959 - May 21, 2020 Mark Edward Rogowski, 60, of Raleigh, formerly Statesville, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 21, 2020, of a heart attack at his residence in Raleigh. Mark was born Dec. 31, 1959, in Davenport, Iowa and raised in Winnetka, Ill., son of Walter Stanley Rogowski and Charlotte Bednared Rogowski of Crown Point, Ind. Mark loved being outdoors among God's creatures and especially enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and he was a great cook. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Walter Stanley Rogowski. He is survived by the mother of his children, Dolores Holt Cheatham, of Candler; his daughter, Marianne Rogowski Yeckley (James) of Anchorage, Alaska; son, Walter William Rogowski (Erika) of Candler; and granddaughter, Isabella Lyla Rogowski. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Brian Klausner of Raleigh, Arlene Smith of Raleigh, the entire WakeMed PATH team, Officer J.S. Dickinson of the Raleigh Police Department, and Carlton L. Gray Funeral Home for their kindness, compassion, and assistance with our father. If anyone wishes to memorialize Mark's life they can do so by making a gift to WakeMed Health & Hospitals in his honor. Gifts can be made online at www.wakemedfoundation.org; by mail, WakeMed Foundation, 3000 New Bern Ave., Raleigh, NC 27610. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
