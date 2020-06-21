Howard Smith "Goldtooth" Roten, 83, of Statesville, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Ashe County Jan. 20, 1937, to the late David Roten and Ella Viola Jones Roten. Howard attended Gloryland Baptist Church. He was a mechanic/business owner for many years working and owning Home Oil #4, Home Oil #5 and then Roten's BP. He finished up his working career at Acme Metal Products. He loved motorcycles and NASCAR. He was also owner of a softball team, Home Oil #5. He loved working on cars and helping people out, never met a stranger, and loved and enjoyed time with his family; and a special companion, Hachi. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Della Faye Brown Roten; son, David Roten (Wanda); two daughters, Teresa Overcash (Dwayne), and Pamela Mecimore (Bruce); nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 22, at the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Floyd Perry and Travis Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service. Special thanks to the nurses on the 5th floor at Iredell Memorial Hospital and to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, especially special nurse, Lorrie. Condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
